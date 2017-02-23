Sudan: FVP Heads Meeting of Student Fund Silver Jubilee

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, on Wednesday , chaired the meeting of the higher committee to celebrate the silver Jubilee of the National Fund for Students Welfare.

Professor Mohamed Abdallah Nagarabi, the Secretary General of the Fund pointed out in press statement that the meeting formed an executive committee and a number of offshoots committees to follow up and to implement the various tasks within the celebrations which was agreed to be held on April this year.

It is to be noted that this Higher Committee headed by the First Vice President of the Republic is formed by a presidential decree to supervise and see to the implementation of the celebrations marking the silver jubilee of the fund.