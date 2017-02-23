22 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Delegation From Parliament's Human Rights Committee Meets Wali of Northern State

Dongola — A delegation from the National Assembly's Legislation and Justice and Human Rights Committee chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Azhari Wedatalla met here with Wali (governor) of the Northern State, Engineer Ali Al-Awad Mohamed Musa within framework of the delegation visit to the State.

The delegation said that aim of its visit was to stand on situation of human rights in the State, especially the inmates in prisons.

The Wali commended the legislative role of the National Assembly, stressing that the Government of Northern State attaches great attention to issues of inmates inside prisons and detentions through application of a number of programs and activities.

Wedatalla on his part, commended the development, service and investment progress the Northern State witnesses.

It is to be noted that delegation met during its visit with a number of legislative, executive, justice and police organs in Northern State.

