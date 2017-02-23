Sudan: China Agrees to Establish Integrated Slaughter-House for Exporting Meat

Khartoum — The higher committee for strengthening the Sudanese relations with China, Russia and India Wednesday held a regular meeting at the Republican Palace under chairmanship of its deputy chairman, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Jaz has announced the agreement of China to establish an integrated slaughter-house for boosting the exportation of meat.

He said that a Chinese delegation is currently visiting Sudan for investment in the field of sea and Nile fisheries, indicating that this delegation will visit the Red Sea State and Merowe Dam's lake.

Dr. Al-Jaj hoped that the current convocation of the joint Sudanese - Indian ministerial committee in New Delhi will lead to enhancing the joint work and enabling the Indian companies to establish investment projects in Sudan.

He announced that a team of the Agricultural and Veterinary Quarantine will leave for Russia for promoting the trade exchange, adding that another delegation of the Ministry of finance will also leave for Russia toward enhancing the joint financial and banking work between Sudan and Russia.