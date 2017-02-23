22 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: China Agrees to Establish Integrated Slaughter-House for Exporting Meat

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The higher committee for strengthening the Sudanese relations with China, Russia and India Wednesday held a regular meeting at the Republican Palace under chairmanship of its deputy chairman, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Jaz has announced the agreement of China to establish an integrated slaughter-house for boosting the exportation of meat.

He said that a Chinese delegation is currently visiting Sudan for investment in the field of sea and Nile fisheries, indicating that this delegation will visit the Red Sea State and Merowe Dam's lake.

Dr. Al-Jaj hoped that the current convocation of the joint Sudanese - Indian ministerial committee in New Delhi will lead to enhancing the joint work and enabling the Indian companies to establish investment projects in Sudan.

He announced that a team of the Agricultural and Veterinary Quarantine will leave for Russia for promoting the trade exchange, adding that another delegation of the Ministry of finance will also leave for Russia toward enhancing the joint financial and banking work between Sudan and Russia.

Sudan

Bashir Returns From UAE, Says Investment in Development Projects Discussed

President Omar Bashir returned home evening Wednesday ending a several day state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.