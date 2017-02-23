Rwanda: MGU Rwanda to Launch 'Education for All' Scholarship Program

One hundred and ninety nine (199) girls and boys in Rwanda have been awarded scholarships by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) situated in Kabuga under the new scholarship program, "Education for All" that was launched yesterday, February 22.

The launch that took place in the university multipurpose hall started at 10am and was graced by a delegation from India, parents, students and University staff members.

According to Dr. Rajan Chopra, the university chancellor and founder, the "Education for All" Scholarship program is designed to provide access to higher education with 100% tuition-free admission to students of poor and marginalized families.

"The prime focus of the university is to provide education to the underprivileged sections of the society. This program was designed to empower the large number of students deprived of education, as well as those young men and women who have the will to study and aspire to create their own destiny," said Dr. Chopra.

Students who acquired the scholarships will be able to obtain full free education in this university in two specific programmes; Bachelors of Business Administration and Bachelors of Science in Information Technology.

Dr. Chopra added that the scholarship was also designed as one way to promote entrepreneurship and ICT skills among the youth as well as contribute to Rwanda's Vision 2020.

The students will also be able to acquire free online and distance learning lessons including all required learning materials.

Dr. Ravi P. Singh, the Secretary General, Quality Council of India who was also the guest of honor while addressing the attendees said that the strongest foundation to fulfil one's dreams and ability to move places is through education.

"We are aware that it is only in Rwanda that you find 99% of the youth showing interest to learn and go to school though some might be hindered by tuition fees and other necessities.

It is because of this that Mahatma Gandhi University has thought of offering these scholarships to the unprivileged and disadvantaged in society to enable them acquire a higher level of education," noted Singh.

Dr. Singh also encouraged the teachers to always create an environment that fosters learning for the students and cautioned students that have received the scholarships to work hard and excel in their respective courses since they have been given this

Fred Ntagungira who had stopped schooling after high school in 2015, said that he had no hopes to enroll in University since he could not afford tuition. He thus expressed gratitude upon receiving the scholarship saying that it is a great opportunity for him to fulfill his dreams of being a business man in future since he wishes to acquire skills in how to be a good entrepreneur.

"I am so happy to be among the lucky people who have received this scholarship. I have to also contribute something towards my education, but the biggest and hardest part of it has been covered by this opportunity I have been granted by Mahatma Gandhi University. I only have a task to work hard to see that I become the business man I always wanted to be," enthuses Ntagungira.