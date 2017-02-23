22 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bashir Returns From UAE, Says Investment in Development Projects Discussed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President Omar Bashir returned home evening Wednesday ending a several day state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he held talks with senior government officials and was awarded the highest official UAE decoration.

President Bashir who was received at Khartoum International Airport upon arrival by the First Vice President LT Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih and senior government officials, told the press that this was one of the most successful visits he has made and commended the generous and hospitable reception accorded to him and the visiting delegation.

The President said he held talks with senior government officials, top of whom HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, the Crown Prince and reviewed with him issues of mutual concern particularly the bilateral and regional questions of mutual concern.

He said he was assured during the visit of the UAE readiness to work and boost development projects in the Sudan.

He said a clear directive was issued to the various ministers in the UAE to work with the Sudan in the production and agriculture domains and the animal wealth in particular as well as the basic infrastructure projects, namely railway and railway line rehabilitation projects.

The President said he received an unprecedented decoration, the sheikh Zaid decoration which he said was in fact a decoration for the whole Sudanese nation in the person of the President.

He referred to the many conversations with UAE officials who mentioned the role played by the Sudanese people in the construction and building of the UAE.

The president said he discussed with the senior officials there regional issues of common concern particularly in Yemen and Syria and that they agreed to work together for finding peaceful solution to the conflicts in the two countries and for ending the suffering of the peoples there.

The president commended and expressed appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zaid for the invitation to visit the UAE and thanked the people and the government of the UAE for the hospitality and the reception accorded to him and the accompanying delegation.

Sudan

China Agrees to Establish Integrated Slaughter-House for Exporting Meat

The higher committee for strengthening the Sudanese relations with China, Russia and India Wednesday held a regular… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.