22 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Once They Were Worriers - Proteas Getting to Grips With Crunch Clashes

Despite losing to New Zealand in the second of five one-day internationals, it seems as if though the South African team are finally getting to grips with handling pressure. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Oh, what could have been. The South Africa cricket team were on their way to a record-breaking 13-match winning streak, but New Zealand had other plans and ended that dream in a thrilling one-day encounter in Christchurch on Wednesday.

The Proteas lost by six runs, a match that went down to the final over. Having won the toss and choosing to bowl first, South Africa did a decent job at restricting the Black Caps to 289-4. While the bowling probably could have been better, in the modern age totals below 300 aren't really seen as too much of a challenge.

South Africa's response with the bat, though, lacked the one standout innings. New Zealand had Ross Taylor's unbeaten 102 off 110 which, in the end, proved to be the difference. While the Proteas will be reeling after their winning streak was brought to such an end, there is a greater context to consider in the way they approached one-day games in recent months.

It wasn't the first time...

South Africa

