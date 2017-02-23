22 February 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ex - NIA DG & Ops Director in Police Custody

By Mamadou Dem

Foroyaa was reliably informed that the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Yankuba Badjie as well as the then Director of Operations, Sheikh Omar Jeng alias 'Sir Jeng' were arrested on Monday evening and kept at the Brusubi Police Station.

Upon a visit to the office of the Public Relation Office (PRO), the spoke person of the police, Chief-Inspector Foday Conta confirmed the arrest of the duo; adding that they are currently held at the Brusubi Police Station for investigations.

Badjie who was appointed in December, 2013 was removed after ex-president Jammeh, President Barrow's predecessor went into exile. He was replaced by Mousa Dibba as new acting Director General of NIA in 2017 but he too was also removed.

