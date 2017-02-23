22 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Over 60 MPs File Motion Against Hirshabelle Leader

Tagged:

Related Topics

More than 60 Lawmakers have tabled a no confidence motion against the President of HirShabelle Ali Abdullahi Osoble over a complaint by local clans over cabinet nomination.

The MPs who held a session on Tuesday at the meeting hall in Jowhar district, announced the no confidence motion against the President, and called for an election of new President.

They said HirShabelle state President has failed to serve his people and make consultations with them on the appointment of the new cabinet which has drawn a wide condemnation.

On Tuesday, hundreds of demonstrators held a big rally against HirShabelle state President Ali Abdullahi Osoble in the southern seaside city of Adalle, protesting against the cabinet.

Somalia

Mogadishu On Security Lockdown for President Inauguration

The Somalia capital Mogadishu is under a security lockdown Wednesday ahead of the president's inauguration. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.