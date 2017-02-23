Somalia: Over 60 MPs File Motion Against Hirshabelle Leader

More than 60 Lawmakers have tabled a no confidence motion against the President of HirShabelle Ali Abdullahi Osoble over a complaint by local clans over cabinet nomination.

The MPs who held a session on Tuesday at the meeting hall in Jowhar district, announced the no confidence motion against the President, and called for an election of new President.

They said HirShabelle state President has failed to serve his people and make consultations with them on the appointment of the new cabinet which has drawn a wide condemnation.

On Tuesday, hundreds of demonstrators held a big rally against HirShabelle state President Ali Abdullahi Osoble in the southern seaside city of Adalle, protesting against the cabinet.