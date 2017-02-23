22 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia Inaugurates 9th President in Mogadishu

Somalia is inaugurating its 9th President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo in Mogadishu on Wednesday, with the presence of leaders from East Africa and diplomats.

Kenyan and Djibouti Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Ismail Omar Gelleh, and Ethiopian PM Hailemariam Desalegn have arrived in Mogadishu to attend the inaugural ceremony.

The inauguration of Somali new President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is taking place at Afisyoni, the former air force base in the airport vicinity under tight security measures.

The government has deployed hundreds of security personnel to all main roads in Mogadishu on Tuesday to prevent Al shabaab from carrying out attack on Farmajo's inauguration

