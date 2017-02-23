Gambia: 25 People From Foni Remanded

Twenty five people from Foni on Monday appeared before Principal Magistrate Omar Cham of the lower court in Brikama charged with prohibition of Conduct conducive to the breach of the peace contrary to section 9 of the Public Order Act.

The particulars of offence alleged that Banna Kujabi, Sunkau Bojang, Aminata Bojang, Amie Saidy, Hawa Manga, Sohna Bojang, Hawa Badjie, Mai Dampha, Yamundow Manga, Nyara Yanga, Rabiatu Bojang, Mai Daffeh, Mai Gibba, Sunkau Wodeh, Wudeh Bojang, Fatoumatta Sidibeh, Sarjor Daffeh, Lamin Manga, Lala Saidy, Sireh Jatta, Sainey Camara, Mai Manneh Sulayman Manga, Madiba Manga and Sira Bojang on or about the 19th day of February, 2017, at Kanfenda Check Point, in the Foni District, West Coast Region, used abusive or insulting words to Lulu Sanyang and some others with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, thereby committed an offence.

However, all accused persons failed to enter their plea simply because they were not represented by a lawyer. They then appealed to the court to grant them adjournment to enable them secure the services of a lawyer. The court refused bail to twenty one out of the twenty-five women, and were remanded while the other four who are lactating mothers, namely, Sira Bojang, Sarjor Daffeh, Sunkau Wodeh and Mai Gibba were granted bail at police level.

Inspector Sarja Sanyang appeared for the Inspector General of Police in this matter. The case is adjourned till the 28th of this month for hearing