22 February 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Defence Urges Court to Quash Ebrima Jawara's Case

By Mamadou Dem

Attorney for embattled Ebrima Jawara, Modou Drammeh on Monday 20th of February, 2017 urged the Banjul Magistrates Court presided over by Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie to dismiss the criminal case meted against his client for lack of diligent prosecution.

Meanwhile, barrister Drammeh informed the court that the case had been adjourned on numerous occasions at the instance of the prosecution; adding that the accused and his counsel had always been present.

According to counsel, the absence of the prosecution is of the indication that they are not interested in pursuing this case. He described the case against his client as 'malicious prosecution.' He said on top of it, the prosecution is now showing its true colour by not attending the proceedings. "The witness was present at the last adjourned date. I therefore urge the court to dismiss this case for lack of diligent prosecution and discharge and acquit the accused persons," he submitted.

Delivering the ruling, Mrs. Njie stated that the record shows that this case last proceeded on the 23rd of October, 2016. However, she ruled that prosecution will be allowed one more chance and will be served with a hearing notice but if they fail to turn up at the next adjourned date, then she shall have the matter quashed. Consequently the matter is adjourned till 23rd of this month for hearing.

Mr. Jawara is standing trial on a single count of Punishment for malicious injuries in general contrary to the laws of the Gambia.

