22 February 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Trade Unionist Ousman Drammeh Passes Away

The Gambia National Transport, Food, Agriculture and Industrial Workers Union (GTFAIWU) are mourning the death of their President Ousman Drammeh, who passed away on Thursday, 16 February 2017 at his residence in Manjai kunda.

According to his colleagues, the late Mr Drammeh was survived with two wives and several children.

Mr Drammeh who up to the time of his demise was the president of the union was serving his second term following his re-election in 2016.

He succeeded Daddy Sowe as union President, following his demise.

He died after months of illness.

Mr Drammeh has been laid to rest at the Manjai cemetery.

