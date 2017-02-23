Kenya: Oscar Ayodi, Frank Wanyama Make Kenya 7s Squad for Las Vegas and Sydney

Homeboyz winger Oscar Ayodi and Kenya Harlequin's Frank Wanyama have made a return to the Kenya Sevens squad for the World Rugby Sevens Series in Las Vegas and Vancouver.

Ayodi makes a return to the team for the first time in the 2016/2017 season after recovering from a knee injury, while Wanyama is back after Cape Town Sevens. He missed Wellington and Sydney 7s.

Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu said Wanyama and Ayodi have been drafted to replace Oscar Ouma and Brian Tanga with the rest of the team unchanged.

Kenya is in Pool B alongside New Zealand, Russia and Argentina for the Las Vegas series due March 3-5, the fifth leg of the World Series.

Coach Simiyu is optimistic his charges can bounce back after a dismal outing in the Sydney and Wellington legs.

"We have got to fire and execute our chances if we are to do well in the remaining legs. The players know what is at stake and we are eyeing an improvement," he said.

The team leaves for Las Vegas on Saturday.

FULL SQUAD

1.Andrew Amonde 2.William Ambaka 3.Daniel Sikuta 4.Frank Wanyama 5.Bush Mwale 6.Samuel Oliech 7.Eden Agero 8.Leonard Mugaisi 9.Augustine Lugonzo 10.Nelson Oyoo 11.Oscar Ayodi 12.Billy Odhiambo 13. Collins Injera