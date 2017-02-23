23 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Oscar Ayodi, Frank Wanyama Make Kenya 7s Squad for Las Vegas and Sydney

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Homeboyz winger Oscar Ayodi and Kenya Harlequin's Frank Wanyama have made a return to the Kenya Sevens squad for the World Rugby Sevens Series in Las Vegas and Vancouver.

Ayodi makes a return to the team for the first time in the 2016/2017 season after recovering from a knee injury, while Wanyama is back after Cape Town Sevens. He missed Wellington and Sydney 7s.

Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu said Wanyama and Ayodi have been drafted to replace Oscar Ouma and Brian Tanga with the rest of the team unchanged.

Kenya is in Pool B alongside New Zealand, Russia and Argentina for the Las Vegas series due March 3-5, the fifth leg of the World Series.

Coach Simiyu is optimistic his charges can bounce back after a dismal outing in the Sydney and Wellington legs.

"We have got to fire and execute our chances if we are to do well in the remaining legs. The players know what is at stake and we are eyeing an improvement," he said.

The team leaves for Las Vegas on Saturday.

FULL SQUAD

1.Andrew Amonde 2.William Ambaka 3.Daniel Sikuta 4.Frank Wanyama 5.Bush Mwale 6.Samuel Oliech 7.Eden Agero 8.Leonard Mugaisi 9.Augustine Lugonzo 10.Nelson Oyoo 11.Oscar Ayodi 12.Billy Odhiambo 13. Collins Injera

Kenya

Doctors' Deal Untenable, MPs Told

The deal struck between the doctors' union and the government in 2013 was fraudulent, therefore making it untenable. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.