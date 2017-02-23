23 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Lwamafa, Obey Bail Hearing Postponed

By Juliet Kigongo

Kampala — The hearing of the bail application by three former Public Service officials convicted for stealing pension money did not take place yesterday. This was after the Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma who was scheduled to hear the application as a single judge, did not show up due to ill-health.

The convicts are: Christopher Obey, the former principal accountant in the pensions department and Stephen Kiwanuka Kunsa, former Director for Research and Development and Jimmy Lwamafa, the former permanent secretary.

"The honorable Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma who is supposed to hear this application is indisposed due to ill-health. He is with his doctor the whole day," the assistant registrar Mr Didas Muhumuza announced in court.

The registrar adjourned the hearing of the bail application to next Monday and the convicts were sent back to Luzira prison.

