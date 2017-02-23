23 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mob Justice Will Not Be Tolerated - Limpopo High Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Seven people who were accused of killing suspected criminals have been found guilty and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in the Limpopo High Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the court ruled on Thursday that "mob justice" meted out by the accused from Khujwana village near Tzaneen was well planned.

Friday Mlondobozi, 18, Martin Zwane, 23, Lebo Sekhodiso, 25, Moshe Chabalala, 31, Yvonne Bayani, 38, Aubrey Kakgoale, 34, and Octavious Mashele, 35, were each sentenced to two counts of murder, kidnapping and assault.

This after Chabalala claimed that the two murdered men, Foster Mushwana and Mack Monyela, robbed him of cash and a cellphone in September 2015.

State witnesses testified that the accused chased and assaulted the men with bricks, sticks, bottles and crates at a local tavern.

They then dragged Mushwana and Monyela to a soccer field where the group of men continued beating the pair until they died.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

"The court found no substantial and compelling circumstances justifying departure from the prescribed minimum sentences on all counts," said NPA provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

State advocate Trot Mphahlele told the court that the accused had planned the attack and acted in common purpose.

During sentencing the court said it was convinced that the State had proven the element of common purpose and the accused were aware of the consequences of their actions.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the NPA welcomes the sentences, adding that the sentences will send a clear message that mob justice will not be tolerated.

News24

South Africa

South Africans Must Reject Molefe's Appointment As MP

Save South Africa has called on South Africans to protest against Brian Molefe's appointment as a Member of Parliament. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.