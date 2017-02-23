Tanzania: Online Hotel Booking Web Announces New Service

Dar es Salaam — Online hotel booking website Jumia Travel has expanded its services by integrating with flights to tap the increasing electronic commerce.

One can now book local and international hotels and flights in the same platform, thanks to the website which also eyes to create online travel shops, destination packages and car rental services later in 2017.

"The launch of this service comes after the long wait from our customers as they were seeking to have flight services included. It was challenging for them to book hotels through Jumia Travel and then flight tickets on other platforms. We believe the flight services will expose Tanzania to the world and bring the world to Tanzania," the company's country manager, Ms Fatema Dharsee, told journalists yesterday.

"What we have done is bringing all flight services from different airlines together the same as hotel booking. There will be no need for a traveller to contact airlines or travel agents for ticketing as they can now finish all procedures through our website which is easily accessible through computer, tablets and mobile phone application," she added.

The company did not specify the number of airlines working with it in the service but explained that all domestic and international flights will be available in the website.

Some of the airlines mentioned include Precision Air, Kenya Airways, Rwandair Express, Qatar Airways, Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, South African Airways, KLM, Fly Dubai, Turkish Airlines, Air Arabia and Air Seychelles.