23 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Donated Books Stuck At Border

By Thupeyo Muleya

A consignment of 30 tonnes of donated textbooks destined for 11 schools in Bulawayo is gathering dust at Beitbridge Border Post after the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (zimra) refused to clear it without payment of duty.

The books were sourced by the Chitungwiza International Rotary Club from Bedfordview in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Rotary Club's past president, Mr Denny Makoni, who is responsible for the shipment said they have been engaging zimra for the last two weeks without success.

He said they had been shipping books from South Africa for charity since 2011 using documents from the donors and were surprised when zimra made new documentation requirements, a deviation from the norm.

"These are part of books we were handing over to primary and secondary schools countrywide," said Mr Makoni.

"So far, we have distributed some in Midlands, Mashonaland West, Manicaland and Chitungwiza, as we stretch our efforts to promote the delivery of quality education across the country."

Mr Makoni said the consignment comprised books for primary school (Grades One to Seven) and secondary school (Form One to Advanced level).

