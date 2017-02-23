23 February 2017

South Africa: North West On High Alert Amid Heavy Rains

Pretoria — The North West Provincial Disaster Management Centre is on high alert as the province and the rest of the country experience continuous heavy rains.

North West MEC for Local Government and Human Settlements, Galaletsang Gaolaolwe, has dispatched a team of officials to various areas to assess the extent of the damage caused by recent heavy rains.

The officials have been sent to local municipalities including Ratlou, Kagisano-Molopo, Greater Taung, Ramotshere Moiloa, Mahikeng, Moses Kotane, Maquassi Hills and Matlosana.

The municipalities were worst affected, with most of the roads closed due to flooding.

MEC Gaolaolwe said the department has established a joint operation centre comprising representatives from district disaster management centres and all sector departments.

"The team meets daily to deal with cases as they get reported to the call centre. The team is on high alert to deal with any incidents that is likely to occur," said the MEC.

The MEC also called on communities to take precautionary measures during this period as more rain is forecast for different parts of the province until the end of the week.

"Residents staying along flood lines and river banks must take precautionary measures and ensure that their families are safe during flooding, and they stay away from overflowing streams and rivers," said MEC Gaolaolwe.

Safety tips

Do not cross rivers and swollen streams.

If your car gets stuck in a flood, get out and climb to higher ground.

Move valuables to safe buildings which are above flood level.

Switch off electricity at the supply point.

Move your animals to a safe place.

If evacuation is recommended, abandon your home immediately before your way out is cut off by flood water.

Never drive into water covering the road. The road might have been washed away.

Be aware of streams and drainage channels known to flood suddenly.

Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground before walking through moving water.

