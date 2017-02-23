Ethiopia: Finish Ambassador Commends Ethiopia for Economic Development

Photo: AllAfrica

Construction and light rail transport in Addis Ababa are signs of the fast growth of Ethiopia's economy.

Finland Ambassador to Ethiopia Helena Airaksinen said that Ethiopia has made good progress in terms of economic development."Finland is also keen on expanding economic cooperation with Ethiopia."

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Amb. Helena Airaksinen said Finland and Ethiopia have been working together in rural economic development particularly in Amhara state focusing on inland administration, agricultural value chain production improvement programs and the like.

According to her, the rural economic development programs are aimed at improving rural farmers' productivity and income.

Remarking on various cooperative programs in Ethiopia including the education cooperation, Airaksinen said : "The clean water program benefits millions of people in the country as it has enabled them to access clean water easily and so we are glad for such success story."

Moreover, she lauded the Ethiopian government and the local authorities for their commitment towards the cooperative programs.

Regarding the ongoing efforts to reduce poverty rate in Ethiopia, she said Finnish government is pleased to the so far remarkable achievements gained in this regard.