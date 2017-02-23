23 February 2017

East Africa: Ethiopia, Djibouti Elevate Ties With Infrastructural Connectivity - Premier

Photo: The Ethiopian News Agency
Ethiopian-Djibouti railway.
By Bilal Derso

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said Ethiopia and Djibouti would expand joint infrastructural development activities that ensure mutual benefits.

The Premier made the remark on Monday while holding talks with Djibouti's Minister of Economy and Finance Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh.

The two sides exchanged views on the joint protection of the Ethio-Djibouti railway line and the planned oil pipeline.

Maintaining Ethio-Djibouti asphalt road that links the two countries was also among the issues the parties conferred.

Djibouti Economy Minister also handed over the message of President Ismail Omar Guelleh to Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn.

In the message to the prime minister, President Guelleh expressed his desire to make official state visit to Ethiopia in the upcoming month, Neighboring Countries and IGAD Affairs Directorate-General with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Girma Temesgen told EBC.

