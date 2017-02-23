Arusha — The minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, has come under fire once again over his alleged threats to the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), this time from the East African Law Society (EALS).

The regional bar association said in a letter to the minister yesterday that his attacks on TLS for engaging in what he described as "activities of political activism" had the potential to impede long held cooperation between the bar and the executive.

"It also constitutes a grievous affront to the well-laid down principles of independence of the legal profession and runs counter to our continued efforts to ensure dialogue and mutual respect between East Africa's governments and different bar associations," EALS said in a letter signed by its president Richard Mugisha.

EALS warned that any action forcing the law society in Tanzania, or anywhere else in East Africa, to restrict their leadership positions to people with no political affiliations would be an exercise in futility.

The EALS, which has an observer status to the East African Community (EAC), emphasises it was dismayed by reports of recent statements attributed to the minister, calling into question the existence of TLS due to its engaging in "activities of political activism".

Mr Mugisha said it was unfortunate the remarks were made by the minister responsible for the Judiciary, knowing too well that the independence of lawyers was the fundamental principle of international law that had been severally reinforced in numerous regional and international treaties.

EALS believes the minister's statement threatens to institute measures to deregister the premier bar association in the country, following reports that some opposition leaning candidates are among those vying for the presidency of TLS in the forthcoming election next month.

"The threat to disband TLS undermines the rule of law given its potential to deprive the general public of a competent, ethical and well-governed legal profession. This would be tragic and must be avoided," says a letter whose copy was seen by The Citizen.

(Additional Reporting By Frank Kimboy)