Kenya Says Will Support Somalia in Rebuilding

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said his government will continue supporting the new Somalia President towards rebuilding the war-torn country.

While attending the new Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's inauguration in Mogadishu, Uhuru congratulated the people of Somalia for peaceful elections on February 8.

"The Somali people have spoken and they have great expectations of the new government in rebuilding and developing the nation," President Uhuru said.

"You, Mr President also assume office as we face an enormous challenge and we are collaborating to restore regional stability as we face transnational and cross-border crimes and I am confident that God will grant you wisdom to deal with such challenges," the President stated.

He called on regional bodies like IGAD, AU and International community to give necessary support to Somalia.

"I hope all regional bodies will help rebuild Somalia and I assure the nation that my administration will remain steadfast towards its contribution to restore peace. We shall continue to work with other AMISOM troops for reconstruction and development of Somalia," Uhuru stated.

Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, a former prime minister who has dual Somali-.U.S citizenship, won the presidency after two rounds of voting by members of parliament.

He beat incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who conceded.

The concession speech sent the new president's supporters in Somalia and Kenya into the streets singing and dancing, some waving Somalia flags and blowing horns. Motorists stopped and joined the jubilant crowds.