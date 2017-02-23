23 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Five Killed in Owerri Bank Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Eze

Four persons were feared killed on Wednesday during a robbery at a Zenith Bank branch in Owerri, Imo State.

The robbers, who had trailed a customer with a huge sum of money to the bank, located along Wetheral Road, opposite Dan Anyiam Stadium in the city, also suffered casualty as one of them was shot dead as security officers at the bank engaged them in a shot out.

According to a witness, the other casualties were three bank security guards and the customer who the robbers had trailed to the bank. About seven other persons were reportedly injured in the incident.

"The bandits on getting to the bank premises opened fire at the man as he was bringing out his money. As soon as that happened, security men at the bank responded by shooting down one of the robbers.

"On killing of the bandit, his gang members rained bullets on the security men, killing three of them on the spot", the witness narrated.

The source said that the robbers later fled with their heist in a Ghana-must-go bag.

The state Police Commissioner, Taiwo Lakanu, after the incident led officers to the scene in a convoy of three Toyota Hilux vans.

The police spokesperson, Andrew Enwere, confirmed the incident. He said a police officer gunned down one of the suspected armed robbers, while another police officer sustained injuries in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums.

Mr. Enwere, who condemned the act, advised the public to provide useful information to the police regarding the whereabout of the fleeing criminals who according to the police spokesperson fled with gun shot injuries.

The police headquarters and the Imo Government House are just about three minutes drive from the bank.

Nigeria

Radio Station Manager Caned Us, Say Staff

The industrial dispute at Radio Bayelsa, christened Glory FM, took a twist on Thursday as the General Manager flogged… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.