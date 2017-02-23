Nigeria: End 'BBNaija Now,' Its Immoral, Lagos Lawmaker Tells Lai Mohammed

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Segun Olulade on Thursday advised the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on the negative implications of Big Brother Naija on the nation's culture and youths.

The Big Brother Naija is a Reality TV Show sponsored by PayPorte, an online shopping platform, and aired by Africa Magic on Dstv.

Olulade, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services, in a statement, said that the content of the programme was completely foreign to the indigenous culture which forbade immorality.

According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration which has tried to promote culture and indigenous values should not be seen to be encouraging the spread of obscenity on TV.

"We have culture and tradition in this country that we must not allow to die.

"The Federal Government, through the Minister of Information and Culture, needs to reconsider the implications of Big Brother Naija on our culture and youths.

"The content of Big Brother Naija reality show is alien to our culture. This show is contrary to the rich cultural values we are trying to promote and bring to the front burner.

"It is sad that our young children including adults are made to watch such content. This kind of programme promotes obscenity and immorality.

"We must not encourage such if our hallowed cultural heritage would be preserved. We cannot prevent our inquisitive young ones from watching the obscene displays that permeate the show.

"I think the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) should, without delay, stop this programme if this government means business in the promotion of our cultural values.

"The show does not add any value to our education, social and economic life. It is a big mockery of Nigerian culture and tradition," Olulade said.

According to him, the government should swing into action through NBC to put an end to the airing of the programme before it causes serious damage to our culture.

Olulade, who is the immediate past Chairman, House Committee on Information, Publicity, Security and Strategy, said that the inmates in the show, being Nigerians, should have portrayed the Nigerian cultural heritage instead of bastardising it.

He said that a programme of the calibre of Big Brother Naija was capable of causing distractions to the Nigerian youths and affecting many families.

"I will want to urge all parents and guardians to be on their guard and guide their children and wards aright on what they watch on TV.

"The implication of allowing the children to keep watching this show can be negative on this.

"Our children should not be allowed to be corrupt because this may affect their future aspiration," the APC-Epe II representative at the Assembly said.