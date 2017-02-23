Nigeria: Metuh Tells Judge - I Cannot Proceed With This Trial

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has told an Abuja Federal High Court that he will not proceed with his trial.

Metuh's stance followed the ruling of Justice Okon Abang rejecting his application to compel the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce former NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki to testify in the case.

Justice Abang in his ruling accused Metuh of using different tactics, including all manner of adjournments beyond the five stipulated under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA,2015) to delay the trial.

He therefore dismissed the application for lack of merit and an after thought. He ordered Metuh to continue his defence.

But Meruh's counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) expressed disappointment with the ruling of the court, and the comments by the court against Metuh.

"The court has in a very surprising manner accused the the first defendant of using all manner of delay tactics," he said. There is absolutely no way the first defendant will trial any further in the court."

Metuh had in December 2016 applied for a subpoena to compel Dasuki to appear and testify in the charges the N400 million transfered to him is a proceed of unlawful act.