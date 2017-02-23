Liberia: Reporters Association Assures Ensuring Welfare of Liberian Reporters

Monrovia — The Reporters Association of Liberia (RAL) says it is mounting efforts in implementing activities and programs that will improve the welfare of its members across Liberia.

Speaking in a major news conference on Wednesday in Monrovia, the President of RAL, Henry Sumo, the association has, for the first time, setup its office for operation as well as open a bank account that will safeguard finances.

"The current leadership has been effectively working since taking office to ensure that this body gains some level of status," said Sumo.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Reporters Association of Liberia now has a well-furnished office space at the PUL headquarters for the first time ever."

"We are also pleased to let you know that for the first time, the group has a bank account, and official letterhead."

Sumo described the new leadership of the Reporters Association of Liberia as a new beginning for current and future growth of the watchdogs.

He called for the participation of individual reporters in transforming the group to a more vibrant and respectable one.

The RAL President maintained that they are considering working with other auxiliaries under the Press Union of Liberia for the smooth interaction of its activities.

"In addition to reducing burdens of registration for ID cards and membership of the PUL, we will work with other auxiliaries in order to do our own registration and verification of reporters' membership and submit same to the membership committee of the PUL for vetting."

"We will be having frequent consultations with other auxiliaries including SWAL, FEJAL, LEGISPOL, Judicial Reporters and EM reporters for the sole purpose of coordination in the interest of all reporters," Sumo asserted.

Reporters Association of Liberia is the largest auxiliary under the Press Union of Liberia.

He revealed the launch of series of engagements including discussions with media owners on the collective bargaining agreement, fundraising and membership drive amongst others.

He lauded participants of the reporters 2016 congress held in Margibi, which brought in a new leadership, stating that it was in the best interest of all reporters.

Moreover, Sumo has revealed that there still exist vacancies for the Assistant and Financial Secretary posts, which were not contested during the Margibi congress.

He encouraged reporters to take advantage of the vacancies.

At the same time, RAL President has named members of five committees and counties coordinator that will help coordinate its activities.

The five standing committees include Grievance and Ethics, Membership, Intellectual Discourse, Welfare, Sports and entertainment.