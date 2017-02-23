Liberia to Host Another Women Colloquium in Monrovia

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has announced the holding of the International Women Colloquium in Liberia and the official celebration of International Women's Day on March 7 and 8 at the SKD Sports Complex in Monrovia.

This year's International Women's Day will be held under the global theme; "Be Bold for Change" while the national theme is "Women Bold in Change for a Better World".

The International Women Colloquium is being Co-Convene by Her Excellency, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Ms. Maria Teresa Fernandes de la Vega Former Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain.

High profile women leaders from around the world and Liberia will attend this year's colloquium and International Women's Day events.

According to a release from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Day One of the event which is the International Women Colloquium will begin with a parade from the Ministry of Health to the SKD Sports Complex followed by an official opening program.

Day two of the event will be an honoring program for President Sirleaf by the women of Liberia to mark activities for international Women's Day.

A plenary session will be held on the day of the colloquium with several breakout sessions taking place.

Topics to be discussed during the breakout sessions are Promoting women's leadership through the exchange of experience and expertise amongst female leaders, Enhancing women's political participation through policy dialogue to discuss the constitutional and legislative reform and Building alliances and networking for gender equality.

Other topics include Enhancing Women's economic empowerment and entrepreneurship through policy development, access to finance, technology and advocacy to reduce gender inequalities and Empowering women through inter-generational .

Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Julia Duncan Cassell and Foreign Minister Marjon Kamara are co-chairing this year's International Women Colloquium Committee.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are calling on all women, men, youth and children of Liberia join in celebrating the women of Liberia.