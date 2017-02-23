Liberia: National Investment Commission Launches Investors Guide

Monrovia — The National Investment Commission (NIC) has launched the third edition of its investors guide named 'Invest Liberia, featuring several priority sectors of the Liberian economy.

Report by Macaulay Sombai, macaulay.sombai frontpageafricaonline.com

The NIC is the investment generation arm of the government and it seeks to attract and maintain quality investments in all sectors of the Liberian economy.

According to the NIC Chair, Madam Etmonia David-Tarpeh, 'Invest Liberia' provides basic, but thorough information on all that potential investors need to know about investment opportunities in the country and how they can optimize the government's incentive program and legislation governing the investment landscape.

"The agriculture sector profile contains much more detailed sector-specific information on sub-sectors, demonstrating the greatest potential for investment," Madam Tarpeh said.

She stressed that the Commission's website has been enhanced for easy navigation, adding that the electronic versions of "Invest Liberia" and the sectors profile can be downloaded there.

"This institution believes these investment promotion tools add to myriads of strategies the government of Liberia has initiated to encourage investment in other largely untapped areas of the economy."

"As a consequence of the decline in the price of commodities, (rubber and iron ores), the Government of Liberia is looking to diversify the economy so that it is resilient to both internal and external shocks."

"Accordingly, the development of the agriculture sector profiles supports Liberia Agriculture Transformation Agenda (LATA) which emphasizes value addition.

She lauded the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for sponsoring and bringing the guide on investment.

Also speaking, UNDP Country Director to Liberia Pa-Lamin Beiya described the NIC newly built website as a step forward but urged the Commission to ensure it functions accordingly