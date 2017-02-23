Ethiopia: Ministry Stepping Up Efforts to Environment Clean Cities

Urban Development and Housing Ministry is stepping up efforts in creating environment clean cities across the country.

In connection with this year's Cities Forum and Sanitation Week ,State Minister Demissie Shito said Tuesday that the ministry has been taking advantageous over such forum to mobilize and raise the public awareness towards creating clean, beautiful and green cities allover the country.

He also noted that the forum would be held in the historic town of Gondar for the 7th time and slated for May 1- 6 , 2017.

" Over 200 cities and 20 organizations working on urban development and sister cities across the continent and the world will take part in the forum, " he added.

The forum consists of exhibition , panel discussion and like. Moreover, cities that performed best in job creation and protection of persons with disabilities , women and children, among others would also be recognized during the forum.