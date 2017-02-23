Liberia: Grassfield Athletic Club and Muscat Secure Wins

Following the draw in their first championship encounter, Gardnersville based Grassfield Athletic Club (GAC) and former 2nd division side Muscat FC yesterday secured wins at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

GAC collected their first three points after defeating Paynesville based Angel Force FC 3-1.

The Grassfield Boys were the best side for the first quarter of the match with their dominance in ball possession and attacks that saw Savior Ernest getting close to scoring with two one-on-one opportunities in the 6th and 11th minutes that he failed to convert into goals.

Willie Pokolo and Jimmy Doyan of GAC kept creating chances for the Grassfield Boys from the midfield, but their strikers could not find the back of the net.

Having made just two attacks due to the dominance of their opponents, Angel Force made the best use out of their third attack that resulted in the first goal of the match after Alvin Jones brilliantly struck with his right foot in the 18 yards to put the Grassfield Boys ahead.

After missing the first two clear one-on-one opportunities of the match, forward Ernest recovered from his earlier mistakes and got the equalizer in the 29th minute.

GAC's forward Jones attempted to put his side back in the lead in the 35th minute, but his shot was saved by goalkeeper George Powo.

With less than a minute before the first half stoppage time, GAC took the lead after Calvin Kumeh's low ground shot easily passed Henry Thompson into the lower-left corner of the goal post; ending the first session in the Grassfield Boys' favor.

GAC's Coach Robert Talbah made two changes to his side upon resumption of the second half, bringing in the fans' favorite, Jesse Francis, and Uriah Nagbe.

The two substitutes through their first touches launched a counterattack after forward Francis drove from the midfield and provided an assist to his fellow substitute player, Nagbe, who took a perfect strike from about 19 yards that gave goalkeeper Thompson no chance.