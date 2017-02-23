23 February 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Newspaper Publishers' Association Dissolves Leadership

The Publishers Association of Liberia has with immediate effect dissolved its current leadership, headed by Stanley Seakor, and set up an interim administration team headed by its secretary general, James G. Kiazolu, which will lead the Association to a general election of new officers. Other members of the administrative team are Othello Garblah, Moses Togba, Mohammed Kanneh and Lyndon Ponie.

Mr. Kiazolu is also former president of the Press Union of Liberia.

At yesterday's special meeting, executives of the association cited the inefficient management, which up to date has no articles of incorporation, no constitution and no formal office since the tenure of Mr. Seakor took effect 11 years ago.

The action by the publishers followed a series of planned, but unsuccessful meetings to reorganize the publishers' association to assume its rightful role in regulating and strengthening the print media.

A formal election of new officers of the association will be held before the national elections in October.

