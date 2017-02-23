23 February 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: VR Apathy Rampant in Kakata

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abraham B. Kollie

Many eligible Liberian voters in communities in Kakata have told members of the Civic and Voter Education (CVE) group that they don't see why they should spend precious time to register.

In an interview, CVE staff member Blama Foeday said in Kakata yesterday that his team received the reaction when they visited several communities in Kakata, including Matilda, Vai Town, 14 Road, Sugar Hill and World Bank.

"They said the whole voter registration process is a waste of their time because in the previous two elections in Liberia they did as they were told but no changes came into their lives and their communities," Foeday said.

He said many of the people feel unhappy about the process because, according to them, "people are making it appear that Liberia's problems would be solved when Liberians register to vote."

Foeday said , "We have been explaining to them that it is their right to register to vote as Liberians and although some are reasoning with us, others are not."

Foeday said his team is not discouraged and will continue to create awareness on the need for people in the named communities to make it their duty to register to vote.

