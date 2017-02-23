23 February 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Malicious Lies'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David A. Yates

Miss Liberia, Wokie Dolo has described online news reports that she was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport with 2kg of cocaine as barbaric and malicious reports that have no truth in them.

Miss Dolo said the allegation is not only false and misleading, but confirmed how some people are consumed by sheer hatred and wickedness.

She added that she has not traveled beyond the shores of Liberia since winning the prestigious crown on December 30, 2016.

"Right now, I'm focusing on executing the letter and spirit of the vision that informed my victory, and I'm not deterred by detractors who have no place in a civilized society," she said.

Meanwhile, she has assured supporters and avid fans that wearing the crown comes with integrity and credibility, and as such she will not reduce her office to the trappings of agents of discord and moral decadence.

Liberia

VR Apathy Rampant in Kakata

Many eligible Liberian voters in communities in Kakata have told members of the Civic and Voter Education (CVE) group… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.