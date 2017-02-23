Liberia: 'Malicious Lies'

Miss Liberia, Wokie Dolo has described online news reports that she was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport with 2kg of cocaine as barbaric and malicious reports that have no truth in them.

Miss Dolo said the allegation is not only false and misleading, but confirmed how some people are consumed by sheer hatred and wickedness.

She added that she has not traveled beyond the shores of Liberia since winning the prestigious crown on December 30, 2016.

"Right now, I'm focusing on executing the letter and spirit of the vision that informed my victory, and I'm not deterred by detractors who have no place in a civilized society," she said.

Meanwhile, she has assured supporters and avid fans that wearing the crown comes with integrity and credibility, and as such she will not reduce her office to the trappings of agents of discord and moral decadence.