23 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Africa: Ethiopian to Host International Aviation Symposium

By Tsegay Hagos

The Ethiopian Airlines announced that it would host the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Global Aviation Training and TRAINER PLUS Symposium with the theme: 'Together, Enhancing Training to Build Capacity' in Addis from April 11- 13, 2017.

Ethiopian Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam said the event would bring major industry players together to exchange best practices and experiences in human resource development and aviation.

He added that the symposium would be an opportunity for the Airline to showcase its hospitality, academy facilities and Ethiopia's decisive role in the development of the African Aviation industry.

Tewolde took also the opportunity to call on the attendees of the training to visit Lalibela, Axum and other mesmerizing tourist sites of the nation

According to the press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, 400-500 participants are expected to take part in the symposium, including the ICAO council President and the Secretary General, transport ministers, ambassadors, civil aviation and airport authorities, aircraft manufacturers, airline and airport operators, industry policy makers and tourism experts.

The Ethiopian Aviation Academy, the largest and most modern aviation academy in Africa, ICAO TRAINER PLUS Member and Regional Training Center of Excellence, is playing vital role to address the growing need for skilled aviation professionals in Africa and the region, it was learnt.

