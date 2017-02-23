Ethiopia: Addis Secures Over 15 Billion Birr Revenue

Addis Ababa City Administration announced that it had collected a revenue worth 15.53 billion Birr during the last six months of the current fiscal year .

Speaking at the city council regular session yesterday, Mayor Diriba Kuma said the city administration had planned to collect 18.39 billion Birr revenue during the reported period. " We have attained 83 % of our goal as this year's revenue increased by 1.7 billion Birr comparing to the same period last year."

On the occasion, the mayor stressed that relentless efforts are being exerted to achieve the target set to collect 35.4 billion Birr in the rest of the fiscal year.

Regarding Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs), Diriba noted that over 880 million Birr loan allocated to people engaged in the manufacturing and other key sectors.

Over 1.9 billion Birr worth market linkage has also been created to the enterprises.

According to him, 29,193 permanent and temporary jobs created to the youth during the last six months.