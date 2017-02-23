23 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Addis Secures Over 15 Billion Birr Revenue

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bilal Derso

Addis Ababa City Administration announced that it had collected a revenue worth 15.53 billion Birr during the last six months of the current fiscal year .

Speaking at the city council regular session yesterday, Mayor Diriba Kuma said the city administration had planned to collect 18.39 billion Birr revenue during the reported period. " We have attained 83 % of our goal as this year's revenue increased by 1.7 billion Birr comparing to the same period last year."

On the occasion, the mayor stressed that relentless efforts are being exerted to achieve the target set to collect 35.4 billion Birr in the rest of the fiscal year.

Regarding Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs), Diriba noted that over 880 million Birr loan allocated to people engaged in the manufacturing and other key sectors.

Over 1.9 billion Birr worth market linkage has also been created to the enterprises.

According to him, 29,193 permanent and temporary jobs created to the youth during the last six months.

Ethiopia

Climate Change Could Make Us Stronger

Sometime before Ethiopia started construction of its Gibe III dam in the Omo Valley in 2008, I went to the outskirts of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.