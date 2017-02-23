Ethiopia: Italy, UNAIDS to Support Ethiopian Aids Prevention Efforts

Italy and the Joint United NationsProgramme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) in Ethiopia signed a financial agreement for the provision 500,000 Euro to Community Health Education, Capacity and Knowledge Building(CHECK) project.

The Project, which is funded and acknowledged by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will be implemented in 10 areas of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples (SNNPs) state, according to a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald .

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation Addis Ababa Office Head Ginevra Letizia said : " Italy and UNAIDS have come to a further step in their strong partnership and ongoing collaboration to promote Ethiopia's health sector".

Italian Ambassador to Ethiopia Giuseppe Mistretta underlined that Italy has always been greatly committed in supporting initiatives directed to fight HIV in Ethiopia and Africa." The agreement further strengthens Italy's support and dedication for such an important cause."

For her part ,Ethiopia UNAIDS Country Director Miriam Maluwa commended the cooperation saying "community engagement is key to advancing equitable health care towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 3 on ending AIDS and other Communicable and Non Communicable diseases by 2030. "

This project will enhance Community health education for positive effect on safer sex practices, social integration and reduction of vulnerabilities, she added.

The one-year project aims at prevention of HIV/AIDS and communicable diseases and promotion of sexual and reproductive healthcare in SNNPs.