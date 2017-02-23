Fired Agriculture minister George Chaponda is not reporting for duties at parliament since he lost his job on Wednesday.

Chaponda has not been allocated any seat as a back bencher.as has not been going to parliament since President Peter Mutharika fired him following a series of allegations of corrupt practices in te procurement of maize from Zambia.

He vehemently denies the allegation.

Parliament officials say Chaponda can only report at parliament when the government allocates him a seat.

Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa said the government leadership in the House is working on it.

This comes amid calls from some sections of the society to have him arrested following the discovery of stashes of money in his residence.

However, some law experts point to the fact that the Republican Constitution forbids arrests of parliamentarians when the House is meeting except on treason charges.

But law professor Edge Kanyongolo said the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the police have enough case to arrest the embattled Mulanje South West MP.