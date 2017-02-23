Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi will be attending the annual SADC Inter-State Politics and Diplomacy Committee (ISPDC) Ministerial Meeting scheduled for tomorrow in Tanzania.The meeting will be held in the country's capital, Dar-es-Salaam and Minister Mumbengegwi's office confirmed the visit in a statement. Various issues are set to be discussed during the meeting.

"The ISPDC will discuss the political situations in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Kingdom of Lesotho and the recent elections for the positions of chairperson, deputy chairperson and commissioners of the African Union Commission held in January 2017 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia," the ministry said.

"The meeting will also explore options by which SADC could honour its founding fathers."

The ministerial meeting of the ISPDC was preceded by the meeting of senior officials, which was held from February 21 to 22, 2017.

The United Republic of Tanzania is hosting the ISPDC Ministerial Meeting in its capacity as the chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, whose overall objective is to promote peace and security in SADC.