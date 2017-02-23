Two of the eight suspects in the infamous Kayelekera uranium mine alleged spies case have pleaded guilty to the criminal trespassing charges and the court has set March 8 for ruling and proceeding of the case.

Karonga Chief resident Magistrate Texious Masoamphambe said this after a senior police investigations officer finished giving his evidence on the case.

Eight Tanzanians were arrested in December for allegedly going to Kayelekera Uranium mine without government consent.

They were charged with criminal trespassing charge and other related charges. This means the two will be convicted on March 8 and the case for the other six suspects will continue.

The six Tanzanians will be answering charges of criminal trespassing and carrying out a reconnaissance operation without permit or license which against Section 314 (1) of the Penal Code and Section 2 of Mines and Minerals Act.

They have vehemently denied all charges saying they went there as a study tour with the help of Malawians.

Bob Mtekama, a senior police investigator said the police were tipped that the Tanzanians wanted to visit Kayelekra and the police set up an adhoc road block to arrest them.

"They were found with a computer, a camera, map of the mine and other gadgets," he said.

He said the suspects had no permit from the state for them to visit the closed uranium mine which he said raised suspicion.

The state suspects the suspects were on a spying mission to find out whether the government was producing nuclear which it would use to attack Tanzania should a war break following their disagreements over ownership of Lake Malawi.

The suspects however say they were civil society organisation members.

During court hearing, Magistrate Masoamphambe quashed the defence lawyer's conduct, Nicely Msowoya, saying his questions to the witnesses were unnecessary.

Msowoya could not grant interview after the court but State prosecutor Happy Mkandawire said as the state they are satisfied with the progress of the case.

All the eight Tanzanians are still kept at Mzuzu prison on remand.