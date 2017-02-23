23 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tsenengamu Appears in Court

Photo: The Herald
Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe (file photo).
By Tendai Rupapa

Former Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu today appeared in court charged with subverting a constitutionally-elected Government or alternatively undermining the authority of the President.

He is also being accused of contravening the Public Order and Security Act by holding a press conference without notifying the regulating authority.

Through his lawyer Mr Zivanai Macharaga, Tsenengamu challenged his placement on remand on the charge of subverting a constitutionally-elected Government, arguing that there was no authorisation letter from the Prosecutor General to prosecute on that charge.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa argued that Tsenengamu be placed on remand until the authorisation letter is provided.

Magistatre Ms Vicky Mashamba will deliver her ruling today at 1415hrs on Tsenengamu's refusal to be placed on remand.

