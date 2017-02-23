Malawi Police in Ekwendeni on Wednesday night fired tear gas as taxi drivers run amok and destroyed houses of murder suspects of their fellow taxi driver.

The police were forced to fire the tear gas in the night as the angry taxi drivers revenged the brutal killing of their colleague, 40 year old Emmanuel Harawa last Saturday.

Harawa was found lying in a pool of blood with a severed head and private parts.

The private parts were found three kilometres away from the scene of crime but the police were yet to recover the head.

Six suspects were arrested in connection with the murder as they were found with a mobile phone belonging to the murdered taxi driver while others were found repainting the car Harawa used as a taxi.

Tension was still high in Ekwendeni on Thursday morning as police patrolled the area.