23 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Parliamentary Committee Visits Fire Damaged Agriculture Office

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Parliament's Agriculture Committee on Wednesday visited the ministry of Agriculture offices at Capital Hill in Lilongwe and expressed concern over the colossal damage.

The chairperson of the committee, Joseph Chidanti Malunga expressed shock at the damage, saying it would take time before the offices are rehabilitated and staff get back.

He also said the government would need huge sums of money to rehabilitate the offices.

The unexplained fire damaged the office of the Agriculture minister, the Agriculture minister's secretary office and Agriculture ministry principal secretary.

"This was indeed fierce fire," said Malunga.

Ministry of Agriculture principal secretary Erica Maganga said police investigators and forensic experts are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

She said the government is asking donors to help rehabilitate the offices so that life comes back to normal for the members of staff.

Maganga said in a statement soon after the fire gutted the offices that the cause was electrical problems stemming from a plug but later withdrew the statement amid allegations former Agriculture minister George Chaponda torched the offices to conceal evidence in the ongoing Anti-Corruption Bureau investigations on maizegate.

Chaponda denied the allegations.

Malawi

2 Tanzanian 'Spies' Plead Guilty to Criminal Trespassing

Two of the eight suspects in the infamous Kayelekera uranium mine alleged spies case have pleaded guilty to the criminal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.