23 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

South Africa: Santana's Plot to Defraud Prophet Bushiri Reported in South Africa Media - Angolan Sues Over Prophecy

By Chomi Khumalo

An Angolan businessman in Polokwane, South Africa Pico Santana known as Antonio Martins, who filed a lawsuit demoing 15 million Rands from South African based Malawian well-known prophet Shepherd Bushiri for defamation over a "prophecy" in church, has been reported to be "a celebrated conman" who had plotted to defraud the billionaire preacher, according to reports in South Africa media.

The Southern Daily reported that Antonio wanted to "harass" and "bully" Bushiri after he prophesied to Antonio Martin's wife, that her husband was cheating, and at risk of contracting HIV, since he was in the habit of sleeping around.

The Ghana Breaking News also reported the story that three women and one man, were approached by Martins and offered R20,000 each to launch a massive disinformation campaign which involved making outrageous and unfounded allegations, then spamming groups with links to the false and fake material.

Citing unnamed sources, the reports said Antonio would bully Prophet Bushiri until he was able to extort at least R10 million from the Prophet.

Martins even went as far as creating xenophobic posts attacking Prophet Bushiri, and posting them in groups where people with similar xenophobic sentiments are found, it was reported.

A South African news outlet Morning Post reported that Martins had tried to hire thugs to kill the Prophet, while another website Daily Express revealed that Anthony Martins wife left him, after catching him in bed with over 10 prostitutes.

Antonio had sued Bushiri for defamation when he prophesised that Gabriela Belem, Antonio 'son, was cursed.

The prophecy is said to have been delivered on 20 January during a church service in Johannesburg.

Antonio said the prophecy which was aired on Prophetic TV channel has tarnished the family dignity and reputation hence suing.

The Angolan has meanwhile gone flat-out on social media to attack Bushiri.

But the 'Major 1' has been uequivocal about his capabilities to people who behave like Antonio in a video footage captured from his church.

"One of these notorious man in Polokwane is playing around with the anointed for some of you who know him, warn him that he is touching a wrong person. Do not say I did not warn him. I hear his name is Antonio. He is busy attacking my God. You do not fight God's people," said Bushiri.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that a court case which 'Santana' wanted Bushiri to appear in person in court fell flat on its back, as the court ruled in favour of the cleric.

South Africa

