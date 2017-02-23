Government yesterday slammed South Africa's white-dominated opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party leader, Mr Mmusi Maimane, for attacking President Mugabe and meddling in the country's internal affairs.The Government also did not have kind words for Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Mr Julia Malema, who of late has been making crude utterances against Zimbabwe's leadership.

Mr Maimane, who is married to a white woman, attacked President Mugabe yesterday in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the DA's commemoration of the sinking of the SS Mendi steamship 100 years ago, which left over 600 black South African soldiers dead.

Alleged Mr Maimane: "We must stand for democracy. The Zimbabweans won the elections, the opposition won the elections and we (South Africa) negotiated a Government of National Unity, undermining the will of the people.

"We must do to Zimbabwe what has happened in Gambia, where the Economic Community of West African States troops were deployed, leading to (Yahya) Jammeh leaving the country."

Information, Media and Broadcasting Service Minister, Dr Christopher Mushohwe, said in a statement last night that Zimbabwe would not brook such unprovoked insults.

The two parties represent the interests of remnants of apartheid proponents and information on DA's website revealed that most key positions were held by hard core "racists."

Said Dr Mushohwe: "It thus comes as no surprise to the Government of Zimbabwe that President Robert Gabriel Mugabe, himself a leading proponent of region-wide black economic empowerment, should be the natural target for the white-driven Democratic Alliance, DA and the white-adopted Economic Freedom Fighters, EFF, both of South Africa, and jointly agitating for "a post-liberation era" in Southern Africa.

"As a rule, neo-colonialism requires black political fronts who are relied upon to implement foreign/alien agendas against the true wishes and felt interests of the marginalised indigenous majority.

"Examples abound in our region and on the continent. Thus, it was necessary for the original (Tony) Leons and the (Helen) Zilles of the white DA to morph into a black Maimane, the same way that a seemingly radical Malema needed to be tempered by a growing white membership in the EFF into the political retrograde, whose spectacle we continue to watch in the South African Parliament.

"Looking at the whole political situation from this side of the Limpopo, the Government of Zimbabwe is not at all surprised by the now open political collaboration, amity and alliance between the two quislings and the parties they purport to lead.

"If anything, this white-chaperoned alliance consummated in local government elections held recently in South Africa should be understood as a new subterfuge of a dying settlerism and apartheid, indeed as an early warning to all progressive political forces of our region that the struggle for economic emancipation is far from easy or over."

Dr Mushohwe said the DA/EFF alliance was neither democratic nor about economic freedom, but an act of political "beguilement" calculated to protect a white-led economic status quo targeting those threatening it.

"For how else does a young, landless and economically marginalised black politician abhor the empowerment programme championed by leaders of liberation movements and governments of the region, while wishing for a neo-colonial "post-liberation era" in which he remains an economic minor?" he said.

"Thankfully, the consciousness wrought by politics of national liberation remains formidably strong and unstoppable in the region, making counter-revolutionaries like Malema and Maimane both irrelevant and out of place in spite of fluke gains they may enjoy now and then."

Dr Mushohwe said the attempts by the South Africa-backed white forces to infiltrate and destabilise liberation movements in the region through the so-called succession question would fail.

He said Zanu-PF remained and attempts by the neo-colonial forces through the likes of Messrs Malema and Maimane would fail.

Dr Mushohwe said all governments run by former liberation movements in the region were democratically elected by citizens of their respective countries.

"They do not derive their legitimacy from the say-so of serial electoral losers in the opposition, much less from the unsettled, historically-derived white interests which vainly think they can push the clock back," he said.

"Today, a liberated, post-apartheid and democratic Southern Africa is an irreversible fact and no amount of reading tired and retrogressive scripts from the Tony Leons of this world, or from remade New National Parties, will challenge the new economic normal in Zimbabwe, or defeat the push towards the eventual goal of an economically liberated Southern Africa."