South Africa: Cooperative Governance Cautions Public of Current Weather Conditions

press release

The current persisting rains have the potential to bring dangerous conditions for communities

Finally, some parts of our country are receiving the much needed rains post the departure of Ex-Cyclone Dineo. These current rains are welcome as they will go a long way to relieve the country from the most severe drought in recent history.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) indicated last week that, the fresh weather system was developing and it was going to bring rains over a number of provinces in our country - such as Gauteng, North West, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Free State and some parts of the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Some dams and rivers have surely benefited from these rains as many are showing signs of increase in volumes. The accumulative effect of these rains might have undesirable consequences like flash flooding and the overflowing rivers, small and large dams alike.

Already, these prolonged rains are causing havoc and destruction to property and infrastructure in many parts of the country. Sadly, we have received unconfirmed reports of fatalities within the Northern Cape and North West Provinces as a result of flooding. "We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have thus far lost their lives due to the current rains, you are in our prayers", said Minister Des van Rooyen.

The Department of Water and Sanitation will maintain high vigilance on the dams and rivers in provinces where rains are continuing. The department maintains its readiness to alert and issue out early warning messages to any threatening situation within the vulnerable communities and implement measures to reduce the impact of the flooding events.

Some bridges and roads are already flooded. This has negatively affected traffic flows and the normal day to day life of communities in some parts of the country. Public must take note that it does take a while for water to move down the rivers so flooding may occur even in areas where there is no rain hence community members must be cautious at all times.

To this effect, the National Disaster Management Centre is urging communities to stay informed by tuning to their local radio stations to get updates and notices about weather alerts and potential dangers. Where the need arises, adhere to evacuation instructions, especially for those staying next to rivers or in low lying areas.

The South African Weather Services indicates that more rains are still expected in many parts of our country, communities under threat or exposed to the flooding risks are urged to go at higher ground when flash flood warnings are issued. These responses should happen as quickly as possible as conditions have the potential to deteriorate faster in such conditions.

At this stage our teams across the country are on alert, able to cope with the situation and they will do everything possible to assist communities, but we urge everyone to be extremely vigilant and cautious so that we can save lives.

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) is in contact with provincial and local disaster management centres on the ground to monitor the situation and give support.

The following tips are important for the public:

People living in low-lying areas must take special care during storms, as sudden floods might affect them. They should monitor the rising water levels and evacuate the areas to a safer place or higher spot when the water level rises;

Do not cross through flooded roads or bridges - use other routes;

Avoid crossing low lying bridges, streams and rivers;

Never try to walk, swim or drive in swift-flowing water; even if the water is 15 cm deep, it can sweep you off your feet;

Motorist must be very careful and avoid driving through flooded areas;

Please drive to and park at safer areas;

Public should monitor weather alerts through the radios and television;

Public should contact their municipal disaster management centres or the nearest police station or call the national emergency numbers (112, 10177 or 107) when faced with threats;

Do not try to drive over a low-water bridge if water is flowing strongly across it and the ground is not visible;

Teach your children about the dangers of the floods;

Keep your important documents in a water-resistant container;

Have emergency numbers at hand;

Be especially vigilant at night, when it is harder to recognise potentially deadly road hazards;

Do not camp or park your car along rivers or washes, especially during heavy rains or thunderstorms;

If you are on foot, be aware that low moving water can also be dangerous during flood conditions. If you come upon moving water, do not walk into it.; and

Where possible, communities are encouraged to try and avoid contact with any flood waters. The water may be contaminated with raw sewage, oil or other dangerous substances, and may also be charged with electricity from the fallen power-lines.

Tips for the farming communities

Preventive measures:

Construct proper drainage system - Shallow drains due to silts must be cleaned constantly as they ensure proper water irrigation.

Increased evaporative losses, mechanical land treatment of slopes, such as contour ploughing or terracing, to reduce the runoff coefficient.

Construction of small water and sediment holding areas.

The construction of floodways (man-made channels to divert floodwater).

Terracing hillsides to slow flow downhill.

What to do when heavy rainfall is forecasted:

Avoid-

Cutting grass in the rainy season (nutrient depletion).

Appling fungicides and pesticide (plants and animals).

Applying N fertilizer (burning of plants) (Nitrogen loss is higher during heavy rain), immediately follows a surface application of fertilizer, especially on sloped areas.

Dumping fertilizer in one spot can cause the roots below the fertilizer to be burned and die).

Irrigation (waterlogging can occur, nutrient depletion).

Cover Urea licks to prevent them from becoming toxic.

Provide shelter for animals (young ones die easily).

Leave cultivated areas coarse.

Evacuate movable assets/ infrastructure and livestock to a safe place/ higher lying area.

Following are a number of concerns and recommendations:

Be extra cautious for pest and diseases after rain has fallen, as high moisture content and the high temperatures may trigger these.

Assume that flood water contains sewage and might be harmful for human and livestock consumption.

Before leading livestock across a river, check whether the water level is rising. This is especially necessary if it is already raining, but remember that there could be a storm further upstream and floodwaters could be on the way.

A comprehensive list of strategies can be found in the monthly NAC Advisory. It can be accessed from the following websites: www.daff.gov.za and www.agis.agric.za .

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance