23 February 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

South Africa: ANC Backs Off On Speaker's District

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Alternative National Congress or ANC has announced that it would not field a candidate in Margibi County electoral district#5 for the October 10th polls.

District five is currently headed by incumbent House Speaker Representative J. Emmanuel Nuquay.

ANC Margibi Chairman, ex-senator Roland Cooper Kaine, made the disclosure during an interview with reporters in Weala on February 14, when the party carried out awareness on the current voter's registration.

He said for several reasons, the party will not out forth a candidate in the district, but collaborate with candidates it believes could best serve the interest of the people of district five.

Chairman Kaine said as a political institution, the ANC has decided to be very definite with the district five's situation, reiterating that the party will produce candidates in other districts that it deems necessary in Margibi, but District#5.

A least three aspirants have declared their intention to contest against Representative Nuquay in the October elections.

One of the aspirants Mr. Derrick Nyumah, has reportedly joined the Nuquay's camp to ensure his re-election bid, the paper gathered recently in Weala.

Ramsey N. Singbeh, Jr. from Margibi-Editing by Jonathan Browne

South Africa

South Africans Must Reject Molefe's Appointment As MP

Save South Africa has called on South Africans to protest against Brian Molefe's appointment as a Member of Parliament. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.