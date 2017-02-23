Liberia: LBA Prepares for Olympic Games

A nine-day training workshop organized by the Liberia Boxing Association and the Ministry of Youth Sports is ongoing at the Sports Commission on Broad Street in Monrovia. Sponsored by the Government of Liberia, the training is aimed at keeping senior boxers in the country physically fit.

Participants include Alfred Slowin, Sumo Kollie, Joseph Kollie, David Togbah, John Flomo, Amadu Bah, Bamba Kamara, Toefil Anderson, Emmanuel Allen and Joseph Fallah. The training, which kicked-off here on Saturday June 24th, runs up to July 12, 2013.

Meanwhile, a junior session of the training, which started on June 17, 2013, is expected to climax on July 5th. The exercises are intended to adequately prepare the junior and senior national boxing teams to participate in pending continental competitions, including Brazil 2014 and 2016 Olympic games.