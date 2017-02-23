Liberia: Basketball League Hit Communities

The Liberian Basketball Federation has begun its decentralization program by taking the 3rd Division league to four communities across Monrovia. Those communities are the Borough of New Kru Town, Paynesville Township, Barnerville and another community.

Residents or basketball fans in these areas will be opportune to watch the national league for the first time on various basketball courts starting next month (May).

According to LBF, the Right to play basketball and the LBS basketball courts are going to ditch out the two venues for the 3rd Division league. LBF has initiated an entertainment package at the Monrovia Sport Commission before, during and after games.

The shows (entertainment) will provide fans the opportunity to take a glimpse at some of Liberia's musicians performing lives at various games. The LBF said the ongoing national basketball league is without sponsor and the deficient of such sponsor, is serving as blockage to the improvement and enhancement of the league.

Holmes Tennis Foundation

The Holmes Tennis Foundation is more than just tennis or a set of beliefs. It is a movement committed to transforming sport and education for every child to have a chance of being a successful tennis player in the future.

The foundation was founded by Samuel S. Holmes, a former Lone Star College men's number one ranked tennis player and former five times Liberia national junior tennis champion and two-time international Tennis Federation bronze medalist for Liberia.

But, as a way of giving back some of his time and talents, Holmes is helping to grow kids' talent here and is putting all into this project.

Education and sport, he sees both as the key opportunities in life. "We believe that every kid deserves an outstanding education and the right to play. We also believe that when children are placed in an environment, where expectations are high and excellence is the standard, they can embrace same.

With little support (financial or donation of teaching and learning equipments including books, junior rackets, etc.), he belief the kinds can achieve their dream by teaching, reading, writing and doing math skills ranking age 5 to 12 within various communities in the country.

He said parents, advocates, educators and legislators have a responsibility to help children fulfill their potential and achieve their dreams. "That is why we have devoted our time and talents to help empower our youth for a better tomorrow."

Orchard's Children Program is a after school program that offers free of charge tennis, academic and life skills program to students in grade 1 through 9. The program provides two days dedication to academics and two days devoted to tennis instruction each week.

On Tennis days during the dry season (November -March), students will receive tennis instruction out-doors, followed by an hour for home-work and one-on-one help from a volunteer staff. On Academic day, each day begins with one hour to complete home-work and receive one-on-one help, followed by participation in academic enrichment and life-skills activities.