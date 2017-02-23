Liberia: Lone Star Defeats Counterpart

The Liberian national U- 20 team, Lone Star, on Sunday defeated her Ivorian counterpart, the Young Elephant of Ivory Coast 1-0 in the CAF youth championship qualifiers at the ATS. The game reminded fans of the days when the senior national team entertain football lovers, leaving them with victory smiles.

In the first 17th minute of the first half with good play from both teams, the keepers were yet to be tested and both teams still attacking in a grand style. The first major threat of the match came from Ivorian striker Binoel, but was put off by the Liberian side, which defended brilliantly.

However, Liberia's lone goal came in the 36 minutes of the second half, when Sundayboy Dolo was brought down in the Ivorian defense, giving the home side a penalty advantage, which was eventually converted by striker Blamo Nimely.

Speaking to this paper after the game, the man of the match Sundayboy Dolo said he glad that Liberia got a win at home and over the Ivory Coast. He said it is a dream come true to get a win home and as a player, saying "I am very sure that we will get a win or draw in the second leg two weeks from now."

He said the team needs to work harder if it must qualify over the Young Elephants or make it to the next level. He said they need to go back on camp and keep on training because the Ivorian will do all to get at the next level at home.

Also speaking at the ATS, the winning coach Robert Lartey said with the present form of his team, he is sure of getting over the second leg which is expected in two weeks. He said the team will begin training to get them ready for the next game.