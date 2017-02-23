Liberia: National Basketball League Soon

The Liberia Basketball Federation says preparations are almost concluded for the commencement of the national league. LBF President Rufus Anderson, on Friday, informed reporters that the decision to start the league on the 19th on March 2011 was reached at the last meeting in Monrovia a few days ago.

"Although we need more funding to have a perfect league, we also need the cooperative efforts of all lovers of the game to help the federation provide average game for Liberians," Anderson said.

According to him, the current LBF administration will initiate cash prizes during the league season with the objective of motivating players and the various clubs.

"Though running basketball in Liberia is not is an easy task, the leadership was working around some plans to obtain sponsorships; when we have more sponsors it will reduce the financial load off the administration and strengthen our capacity to decentralize basketball across the country," Anderson explained. He noted that Decentralization will help the LBF recognize new talents for its national teams.

According to him, the national basketball teams will, in a few months, get into action to obtain slots for international tournaments to include the London Olympics 2012, all African games in September 2011, as well as the African Youth championship and African senior national team competition.